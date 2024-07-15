All the Nintendo Deals for Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 (and more)
In this unprecedented time, no that was a couple years ago. In this cost-of-living crisis, we all need to save some money – so he’s a list of things to spend money on. We’ve combed through Amazon and tried to dig up some bargains. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there aren’t many Nintendo deals in terms of games and hardware, but there could always be some that show up later.
We’ll keep updating this post with things we see, and anything juicy will go up on socials.
The ⚡️lightning deals that go live at random times over the two days – that’s usually where the juicy stuff is. If you haven’t got Prime yet, you can sign up for a 30 day trial here.
Nintendo Switch Hardware
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition – $476.00 – Link
- This is listed as an “international model”. While it would function as the same as an Australian one we’re not sure Nintendo would support it the same as a locally sold one
Nintendo Switch Games
- ⚡️Super Mario RPG – $49 – Link
- Mario Party Superstars – $57.58 – Link
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 Plus 2 – $57.32 – Link
- Virche Evermore -ErroR: Salvation – $56.50 – Link
- Miitopia (EU Import) – $46.50 – Link
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (US Import) – $42.35 – Link
- DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos – $22.22 – Link
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – $18 – Link
Non-Nintendo Games
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5) – $51.11 – Link
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Gold Edition (PS5) – $49 – Link
- Diablo IV (PS5) – $39 – Link
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion – $39 – Link
- PlayStation 5 Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition – $36.63 – Link
- Bluey: The Video Game (PS5) – $30 – Link
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Xbox) – $23 – Link
- The Callisto Protocol (Xbox) – $16 – Link
amiibo
- Inkling, Octoling & Smallfry amiibo – $56.23 – Link
Nintendo Switch Accessories
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock – $85.98 – Link
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – $79 – Link
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller $69 – Link
- HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Tears of the Kingdom Edition) – $67.99 – Link
- HORI Fighting Stick Mini for Nintendo Switch – $56.87 – Link
- HORI Split Pad Pro (Red) for Nintendo Switch – $54.73 – Link
- 8BitDo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller, Hall Effect Joystick Update – $50.90 – Link
- HORI Split Pad Compact: Mint Green and White – $50.18 – Link
- HORI Split Pad Compact: Midnight Blue – $53.27 – Link
- PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller – Kirby – $48.07 – Link
- Fighting Commander for Nintendo Switch – $38.13 – Link
- 8Bitdo Pocket-Sized Mini Controller Micro – $28.95 – Link
Pokémon TCG
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Twilight Masquerade Booster Display Box (18 Boosters) – $90.97 – Link
- $5.05 per booster pack
- Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Temporal Forces Booster Bundle (6 Boosters) – $25.65 – Link
- $4.27 per booster pack
- Pokémon TCG: Paldean Fates Skeledirge ex Premium Collection – $37.38 – Link
LEGO
- LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System – $299 – Link
- LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – $276 – Link
- LEGO Animal Crossing Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House – $92.80 – Link
- LEGO Animal Crossing Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – $24 – Link
- LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser – $799 – Link
- LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale – $372.28 – Link
- LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade – $319 – Link
- LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II – $188.99 – Link
- LEGO Ideas Disney Winnie the Pooh – $135.99 – Link
- LEGO Icons Tiny Plants Set – $65 – Link
- LEGO Star Wars Droideka – $64.59 – Link
Non-Nintendo Deals
Gaming
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – $738.95 – Link
- Meta Quest 3 128GB – $699.99 – Link
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless X + Bluetooth – $437.07 – Link
- Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Atomic Purple – $175 – Link
- 8Bitdo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller for PC, Android, Steam Deck, and Apple – Chongyun Edition – $79.96 – Link
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller Carbon Black – $63.95 – Link
Tech
- MSI Thin GF63 12UC-825AU Gaming Laptop 15.6 Inch – $899 – Link
- Samsung ViewFinity S65TC 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved WQHD Monitor – $549 – Link
- NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – $279.00 – Link
- INIU 140W Power Bank, 27000mAh – $95.99 – Link
- UGREEN USB C Charger 65W Nexode 3 Ports GaN II Fast Charger – $39.99 – Link
Credit
- $10 Promo Credit When You Purchase $200 or More in Amazon.com.au Gift Cards – Link
- League of Legends $100 Gift Card – $80 – Link
- $25 Roblox Gift Card – $22.50 – Link
