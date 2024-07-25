Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W30) Half a tonne

Advertisement

After a couple of quiet weeks, albeit with a few big hitters on sale, we’re back with a cool 500 games on sale. Once again, it doesn’t seem like every game from a publisher is on sale, just some of them. This is good because it makes it easier for us to highlight them!

This week, we’re highlighting games that are at their lowest ever prices (all-time lows) and games that don’t go on sale as often. Almost everything we checked that was worth highlighting has also been on sale in the last two months. We’ve tried to find something just a bit different this week.

This week’s highlights

All time lows: Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (60% off), No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (70% off), Mortal Kombat 11 (85% off), A Little to the Left (40% off), LA-MULANA (67% off), Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (15% off), Tumblestone (89% off)

Other highlights: Six hundred Atelier games, Cozy Grove (46% off), Disgaea 6 (50% off), Untitled Goose Game (50% off), Wargroove (70% off).

Everything else…