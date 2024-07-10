Who Is Emio? Nintendo is teasing… something?
Nintendo has just posted a bunch of cryptic tweets regarding something… we’re not quite sure what it is yet. The tweets are all the same, asking What is Emio? The Japanese account has it as 笑み男 (smiling/laughing man).
Being rated by the classification boards it’s clearly a game, and some sort of horror game at that. The game is rated M for mature in America, R18 in Europe and MA15+ here in Australia. The New Zealand rating also says the game has Strong Themes, Violence, Suicide References, Cruelty and Domestic Abuse. So not one for the little ones.
The video teases don’t give away much, but we’re here for Nintendo teasing.
