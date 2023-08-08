Pokémon Trading Card Game and Pokémon Stadium 2 out today on Nintendo Switch Online
Announced during the Pokémon Presents last night was the Switch Online shadow-drop of the Pokémon Trading Card Game from the Game Color, and Pokémon Stadium 2 for the Nintendo 64.
Pokémon Trading Card Game a full RPG store mode as you travel from club to club collecting medals to be the very best. But instead of battling Pokémon, you’re playing the Pokémon Trading Card Game.
Pokémon Stadium 2 lets you battle Pokémon from Pokémon Gold and Silver… which you can’t bring into the game on the big screen. Ah, don’t worry about that you’re here for the mini-games which are the best part of it.
Both games are available later today, just update the respective Game Boy Color and Nintendo 64 apps on your Nintendo Switch to get them.
