Nintendo Download Updates (W26) Beyond Ghosts and AiAi
What an end to June this week has ended up being! If somehow you can tax-deduct games, this is the week to do it. Look, there’s a lot of crap out there too, but we removed the most egregious ones. Anyway, time to focus on the positive.
The big two this week are of course, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, we’ve got reviews for both of those up already. Then we got a drop of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition out of nowhere, and the Switch port isn’t terrible! Bonus.
We’ve got Frogun Encore blasts in, SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories is not half of the Mad Magazine comic, Tchia looks intriguing, FROGUE is arrives, Atari is back with another reimagined classic NeoSprint and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports could be good for the kids.
Like I said, a bit of a week.