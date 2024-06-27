51
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W26) Beyond Ghosts and AiAi 

by Daniel VuckovicJune 28, 2024
What an end to June this week has ended up being! If somehow you can tax-deduct games, this is the week to do it. Look, there’s a lot of crap out there too, but we removed the most egregious ones. Anyway, time to focus on the positive.

The big two this week are of course, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, we’ve got reviews for both of those up already. Then we got a drop of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition out of nowhere, and the Switch port isn’t terrible! Bonus.

We’ve got Frogun Encore blasts in, SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories is not half of the Mad Magazine comic, Tchia looks intriguing, FROGUE is arrives, Atari is back with another reimagined classic NeoSprint and Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports could be good for the kids.

Like I said, a bit of a week.

Currently Usually
34 Sports Games – World Edition$44.99
A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous$20.25
Air Sea Modern Conflict$17.99
Aqua Puzzle Adventures$6.00$7.50
Arcade Archives JACKAL$10.50
At Your Feet$24.00
Battle CrushFree
Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition$29.95
Cape’s Escape Game 9th Room$7.88$16.10
Captain Backwater$15.00
Cheating Reset – 浮気リセット –$26.90
Climbing Over It with a Spear Only Up$10.99
Coach Bus Driving Simulator$4.55$37.99
Cthulhu tower$19.99
Dead Station 2$7.50
DIFFICULT CLIMBING GAME$15.00
ECHOLOCAUTION$7.50
EGGCONSOLE TOPPLE ZIP PC-8801$9.00
Escape from the Tower$4.50$7.50
Fantasy Saga Frenzy$7.49
Flying Tank$19.99
Fortress Challenge – Fort Boyard$59.95
FROGUE$8.29
Frogun Encore$16.57$19.50
Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports$60.00
Go Go Jump!!!$12.00$15.00
Good Guys$1.50
Gun Rounds$14.85
Hole Theory$3.00
How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered$19.50$22.95
Lady & Lonely Boy ～お嬢様とぼっちくん～$40.40
Last Night of Winter$12.00$15.00
Lost Pixel$7.50
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD$79.95
Luxor Evolved$29.99
Magnus Trilogy$13.50
Make it! Yakitori$2.03$2.90
Mega Ramp Car Jumping$6.74$13.49
MERGE BLOCK PUZZLE$4.05$4.50
NeoSprint$37.50
Nocturnal Visitors$7.99
Offroad Masters: Motocross Races$5.99
planetarian: Snow Globe$7.50
planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe$22.50
Radiant Tale -Fanfare!-$75.00
Shogun$5.25$7.50
Sneaky Rat$8.99
SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories$69.95
SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories Deluxe Edition$99.95
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble$69.95
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition$89.95
Switch Race$1.59
Tchia$45.00
Tchia: Oléti Edition$52.50
The Alpha Wolf$11.99
TSUKIHIME -A piece of blue glass moon-$89.74
Void’s BalladTBC
Whacking Hell!$15.00
Yori’s Journey: Forgotten Origins$1.99$15.99

