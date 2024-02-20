New episode of Pokémon Concierge are on the way
Advertisement
No need to wait for Pokémon Day for some good news, with today The Pokémon Company announced that Pokémon Concierge is getting more episodes.
Exciting news, Trainers!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 19, 2024
New episodes of Pokémon Concierge are in production! Stay tuned for updates! 🏖 pic.twitter.com/NE3ZwwmCXz
What's your reaction?
Awesome
40%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
20%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
40%
You might also like
MORE
Comments