New episode of Pokémon Concierge are on the way

No need to wait for Pokémon Day for some good news, with today The Pokémon Company announced that Pokémon Concierge is getting more episodes.

New episodes are currently in production, and that’s about all we know so far. This delightful stop-motion series captured our hearts over the holidays, but with just four 15 minute episodes it was over all too fast. If you haven’t checked it out, it’s available on Netflix right now.