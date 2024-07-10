Take your pick of these new Pikmin Nintendo Store Tokyo goods, and rewards

Advertisement

Nintendo has added a bunch of new Pikmin Nintendo Store Tokyo goods to the Australian My Nintendo Store. Not only that some of the favourites from the past have been restocked, including two amiibo which we haven’t seen for a while.

New goods include a Pikmin Plastic Bowl, Spoon Set, Food Pick and some pellet containers for food. There’s also an Ice Pikmin pack to keep them cool.

There’s also a range of new Pikmin pins, including all of the new Pikmin from Pikmin 4. The red, blue and yellow Pikmin also have been stocked as well. The Glow Pikmin pin even glows in the dark!

amiibo fans aren’t left out either with two Pikmin amiibo being made available again, the Captain Olimar Smash Bros. amiibo and Pikmin collection amiibo are the two returning.

In addition to all this there’s three new keyrings as My Nintendo rewards for 250 coins each.

Great news for Pikmin fans today, still waiting on that Zelda merch though!