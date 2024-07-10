996
0

Take your pick of these new Pikmin Nintendo Store Tokyo goods, and rewards

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 10, 2024
Advertisement

Nintendo has added a bunch of new Pikmin Nintendo Store Tokyo goods to the Australian My Nintendo Store. Not only that some of the favourites from the past have been restocked, including two amiibo which we haven’t seen for a while.

New goods include a Pikmin Plastic Bowl, Spoon Set, Food Pick and some pellet containers for food. There’s also an Ice Pikmin pack to keep them cool.

There’s also a range of new Pikmin pins, including all of the new Pikmin from Pikmin 4. The red, blue and yellow Pikmin also have been stocked as well. The Glow Pikmin pin even glows in the dark!

amiibo fans aren’t left out either with two Pikmin amiibo being made available again, the Captain Olimar Smash Bros. amiibo and Pikmin collection amiibo are the two returning.

In addition to all this there’s three new keyrings as My Nintendo rewards for 250 coins each.

Great news for Pikmin fans today, still waiting on that Zelda merch though!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
71%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
29%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
My Nintendo Store
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment