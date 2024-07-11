3
0

Nintendo Download Updates (W28) That’s Ace

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 11, 2024
Advertisement

It’s been a relatively quiet week, but we still have some new releases, some old favorites making a comeback, and a few games with no reviews yet—so they could be great or terrible. As usual, we’ve filtered out the AI-generated nonsense. If you find something that deserves a highlight, be sure to give it a shoutout in the comments.

This week’s highlights: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is just a tiny bit expensive, but it does look like a very good port. Night Reverie is super cute, and it’s great to see Parasol Stars – The Story of Bubble Bobble III back in action as well. I’m told Princess Maker 2 Regeneration is quite popular, and Prune & Milo sounds interesting.

There’s also two free to play games out this week, Bleach: Brave Souls and Hamster Playground. Who knows if they’re good, but they’re free to start at least.

CurrentlyUsually
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition$84.95
Anomaly Pools$3.75
Arcade Archives TINKLE PIT$10.50
Ballz$3.49$4.99
Bleach: Brave SoulsFree DL
Brawl Arena: Arcade Shooter$6.39$7.99
Busway Islands – Puzzle$8.29
Casino Tycoon Simulator$7.50
City Legends: Trapped In Mirror Collector’s Edition$15.00
Deathchron$7.99
DROS$15.00$37.50
EGGCONSOLE POPFUL MAIL PC-8801mkIISR$9.00
Falling Number$3.24$6.49
Gluck$9.22$10.25
Hamster PlaygroundFree DL
HoneyLand$6.00$7.50
Kubits Gallery$15.00
Let’s Aim! Shooting Gallery$2.86$4.78
Let’s Journey$9.99
Lunch Box Ready$3.00$7.50
Moonshine Inc.$29.99
Muv-Luv / Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Double Pack$85.45$94.95
Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered$49.45$54.95
Muv-Luv Remastered$41.35$45.95
My Virtual Pet$15.00
Myth or Reality: Fairy Lands Collector’s Edition$15.00
Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master$36.79$45.99
Night Reverie$22.50
OGRE TALE -鬼譚-$29.00
Parasol Stars – The Story of Bubble Bobble III$14.99
Primal Survivors$6.00$7.50
Princess Maker 2 Regeneration$58.99
Project Drift Japan Challenge$12.99
Prune & Milo$12.00$15.00
Puzzle Playground$7.99$9.99
Retro Battle$3.00
Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra$7.50
Sugoi Girls: Kinky Knight$5.16$15.50
Sunlight Scream$11.99
True Colours – A Date With Deception$15.92$19.90
Vac Attack$1.59
VACUUM BALL$1.99$7.99
Verdoria’s Kingdom Quest: Magic, Battles & Sorcery$7.35
WEJAM$12.75
Whispering Paws$6.00$7.50

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
eShop
Tags
Nintendo Download Updates
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment