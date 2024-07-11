Nintendo Download Updates (W28) That’s Ace
It’s been a relatively quiet week, but we still have some new releases, some old favorites making a comeback, and a few games with no reviews yet—so they could be great or terrible. As usual, we’ve filtered out the AI-generated nonsense. If you find something that deserves a highlight, be sure to give it a shoutout in the comments.
This week’s highlights: Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is just a tiny bit expensive, but it does look like a very good port. Night Reverie is super cute, and it’s great to see Parasol Stars – The Story of Bubble Bobble III back in action as well. I’m told Princess Maker 2 Regeneration is quite popular, and Prune & Milo sounds interesting.
There’s also two free to play games out this week, Bleach: Brave Souls and Hamster Playground. Who knows if they’re good, but they’re free to start at least.