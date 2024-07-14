Aussie Bargain Roundup: One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition
It’s a classic late Nintendo Switch port again from Namco Bandai. Ace Combat 7 turned out pretty good, so maybe will this turn-based RPG in the form of One Piece Odyssey?
First released in early 2023, this new Switch version comes with an included post-game scenario, all the extra costumes previously released and even new ones just for this version.
In One Piece Odyssey, players take control of each member of the Straw Hat Crew in exploration or immersive turn-based command battle, as they cross path with an incredible storm leaving them astray on the strange, mysterious island of Waford, while the Thousand Sunny is almost sunk and left in tatters.
One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition is out on Friday, July 26th.
Amazon.com.au
- One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $79 – Link
Big W
- One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $79 – Link
EB Games
- One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $94.95 – Link
eShop
- One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $TBC
The Gamesmen
- One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $84.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $89 – Link
MightyApe
- One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $79 – Link
