Finally, An Aussie Pokémon Center (Vookcast #267)
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the Nintendo World Championships announcement that took place immediately after the last episode.
They also take a look at new games added to Nintendo Switch Online, a Pokémon Center coming to Australia, the next Switch, and Elon Musk’s ruining of Twitter. Plus, a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that almost went belly up.
