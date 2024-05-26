9
Finally, An Aussie Pokémon Center (Vookcast #267)

by Daniel VuckovicMay 26, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the Nintendo World Championships announcement that took place immediately after the last episode.

They also take a look at new games added to Nintendo Switch Online, a Pokémon Center coming to Australia, the next Switch, and Elon Musk’s ruining of Twitter. Plus, a round of Nintendo 20 Questions that almost went belly up.

Watch

Listen

Socials

Ollie: chocobalt on Twitter 
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

