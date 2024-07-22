The New Denpa Men now available to download, free-to-start

Advertisement

The newest installment in the Denpa Men series is now available to download, free to start. The aptly named The New Denpa Men was revealed during the last Nintendo Direct and is a timed exclusive on the Switch.

This new game features co-op for up to four players and includes a full RPG mode as well. You can dress up your Denpa Men and their island any way you like. Head to the eShop to give it a go.