Aussie Bargain Roundup: Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection

Advertisement

Unless it’s Monster Hunter, or picked up by Nintendo, we seldom get a Nintendo Switch Capcom game physically, so it’s great to see the upcoming Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection get such a release here.

This collection is special because not only will it include the original Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and in English for the first time Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. Both games have been updated with HD visuals as well.

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection is out on Friday, September 6th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $64.95 – Link

Big W

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $59 – Link

EB Games

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $69.95 – Link

eShop

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $59.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $64.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $67 – Link

MightyApe

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $69 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price