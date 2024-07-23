Aussie Bargain Roundup: Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection
Unless it’s Monster Hunter, or picked up by Nintendo, we seldom get a Nintendo Switch Capcom game physically, so it’s great to see the upcoming Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection get such a release here.
This collection is special because not only will it include the original Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and in English for the first time Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. Both games have been updated with HD visuals as well.
Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection is out on Friday, September 6th, 2024.
Amazon.com.au
- Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $64.95 – Link
Big W
- Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $59 – Link
EB Games
eShop
- Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $59.95 – Link
The Gamesmen
- Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $64.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $67 – Link
MightyApe
- Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – $69 – Link
My Nintendo Store
- Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection – TBC
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price
