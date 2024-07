Aussie Bargain Roundup: Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection

Advertisement

Unless it’s Monster Hunter, or picked up by Nintendo, we seldom get a Nintendo Switch Capcom game physically, so it’s great to see the upcoming Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection get such a release here.

This collection is special because not only will it include the original Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and in English for the first time Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. Both games have been updated with HD visuals as well.

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection is out on Friday, September 6th, 2024.

Amazon.com.au

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚Äst$64.95 – Link

Big W

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚Äst$59 – Link

EB Games

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚Äst$69.95¬†‚ÄstLink¬†

eShop

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚Äst$59.95 – Link

The Gamesmen

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚Äst$64.95¬†‚ÄstLink

JB Hi-Fi

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚Äst$67¬†‚ÄstLink

MightyApe

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚Äst$69¬†‚ÄstLink

My Nintendo Store

Ace Attorney: Investigations Collection ‚ÄstTBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what price