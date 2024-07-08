The Turtle Beach Stealth 500 Headset Review

Advertisement

Sometimes, buying something cheaper can work out. You don’t always need the most expensive version of everything; the more affordable option can still get the job done well. This is the Turtle Beach Stealth 500 headset. While it’s not as budget-friendly as a plastic-fantastic set of buds from Kmart, it’s also not as expensive as some other headsets available today.

However, because we are dealing with a cheaper headset, there are some quirks with these cans that we need to talk about. These Stealths don’t feature any form of adjustment in the headband that goes over your head, and there’s no adjustment in the cups. It’s all one piece, which is excellent for overall durability but might not fit everyone correctly. There is a strap that sits on your head that can be adjusted, but that’s about it.

The earcups themselves are nice and comfy with fake leather-like coverings. After playing Luigi’s Mansion 2 for a couple of hours with these, I didn’t notice any serious heat from this setup. However, some people might prefer more of a fabric covering with their headsets.

The outside material of the cups feels solid but a little scratchy, which is what I would expect for this price range. I’ve reviewed other headsets that are far more expensive and have that Hyundai Getz-level scratchy plastic on them, and this isn’t like that either. All of your controls, including a boom mic that mutes when raised, are on one cup. It’s a little daunting at first; there are four buttons, two dials, and the charging port, which is USB-C. All of the buttons are slightly different shapes, making them easy to identify by touch. However, some other headsets distribute the controls between cups, so you know that one side is for audio and volume and the other for power and modes.

You can switch the Stealth 500 between Bluetooth and Wireless modes quite quickly, and the headset also comes with a USB-A dongle. If you’re a Switch player, it will be docked only without an adapter (or you could use Bluetooth). My PC (well, Mac, in my case) and my phone synced up like any other Bluetooth device. However, you’ll want to do a firmware update first. You can do that via the iOS or Android app; you don’t need a PC. Once updated, the app allows you to tinker with all the settings for the headset, microphone, and some basic EQ options. You’ll need to use the computer application to access the full EQ options.

There’s also something called Superhuman Hearing mode, which changes the profile to amplify footsteps or gunshots better, giving you the upper edge. It just didn’t seem significant; everything became muffled, and game soundtracks sounded like I was listening to them underwater. It might work for you, but it wasn’t for me.

Overall, the audio quality in the Stealth 500 was actually quite good. I’ve been playing both Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble with these, and the spooky mansion noises came through nicely. The more robust Monkey Ball soundtrack was clear with good bass at most volumes. For music, they were also great for just listening to some tunes. The microphone does a decent enough job; I had no complaints from folks on Apex Legends on the PlayStation 5 (aside from being a bit rusty), but recordings of my voice on the voice memo app on my phone were just OK. The battery life on this headset is rated at 40 hours. I haven’t had to charge it yet, and I’ve finished both Luigi’s Mansion and Monkey Ball. Plus, I put a few hours into Apex Legends no worries.

It’s good to know that there are headsets out there in the budget-to-mid-tier price range that punch above their weight. If you’re bamboozled by the number of headsets available and can’t see yourself spending too much, then the Stealth 500s are a good bet at a reasonable price. You’ll miss out on some of the more luxurious features, but you won’t be uncomfortable without them.

The Stealth 500 comes in two models, one compatible with PC and Xbox only, the other with PlayStation, PC, and of course the Switch. If you plan to use it on Switch, get the PlayStation or P model.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 500 is available now from EB Games, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and The Gamesmen for an RRP of $139.95.