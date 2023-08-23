Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster announced
The 1995 classic Star Wars shooter, Dark Forces is coming to consoles in remastered form. Nightdive Studios has announced they’re working on the game and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.
It’ll feature advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, and on the other consoles and PC 4K at 120fps, and trophies and achievements.
We’ll let you know more when its announced.
