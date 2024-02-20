Pokémon Presents 2024 presentation set for next week
It’s that time of the year again, The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Presents presentation for 2024. It’ll be next week, on February 27th.
No length was announced, but given previous years it should be around half an hour or less. Expect things from video games, to TCG, to new anime and other products. Here’s when you’ll need to be up to catch it;
- Perth- Tuesday, 27 Feb 2024 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin – Tuesday, 27 Feb 2024 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Greenwich Mean Time, GMT Tue, 27 Feb 2024 at 2:00 pm GMT
What do you think we’ll see this year?
Did somebody say #PokemonPresents? 👀— Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) February 20, 2024
Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 2:00 p.m. GMT on February 27th to view exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2024! 🎉
See you there, Trainers!
📺 https://t.co/xlaUDkvX2y pic.twitter.com/nLK72OhFLE
