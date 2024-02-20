Pokémon Presents 2024 presentation set for next week

Advertisement

It’s that time of the year again, The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Presents presentation for 2024. It’ll be next week, on February 27th.

No length was announced, but given previous years it should be around half an hour or less. Expect things from video games, to TCG, to new anime and other products. Here’s when you’ll need to be up to catch it;

Perth- Tuesday, 27 Feb 2024 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 12:30 am ACDT

Darwin – Tuesday, 27 Feb 2024 at 11:30 pm ACST

Brisbane – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 12:00 midn AEST

Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 1:00 am AEDT

Greenwich Mean Time, GMT Tue, 27 Feb 2024 at 2:00 pm GMT

What do you think we’ll see this year?