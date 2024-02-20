1376
Pokémon Presents 2024 presentation set for next week

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 20, 2024
It’s that time of the year again, The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Presents presentation for 2024. It’ll be next week, on February 27th.

No length was announced, but given previous years it should be around half an hour or less. Expect things from video games, to TCG, to new anime and other products. Here’s when you’ll need to be up to catch it;

  • Perth- Tuesday, 27 Feb 2024 at 10:00 pm AWST
  • Adelaide – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 12:30 am ACDT
  • Darwin – Tuesday, 27 Feb 2024 at 11:30 pm ACST
  • Brisbane – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 12:00 midn AEST
  • Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart – Wednesday, 28 Feb 2024 at 1:00 am AEDT
  • Greenwich Mean Time, GMT Tue, 27 Feb 2024 at 2:00 pm GMT

What do you think we’ll see this year?

