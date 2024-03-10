The next Super Mario Bros. Movie will debut April 3rd, 2026

Advertisement

In a surprise Mario Day video drop, Nintendo and Illumination have announced that the next Super Mario Bros. Movie is in development. It’ll be released on April 3rd 2026.

It’s currently in the pre-animation stage, but it will begin shortly. No details about the story were revealed; the word sequel was also never mentioned – so at this point, it could be about anything.

Also revealed in this presentation was the release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and a more Mario titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Here’s the full press release;