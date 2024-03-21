Unused Wonder Effects revealed by Super Mario Wonder Bros. team at GDC

Advertisement

The Game Developers Conference is on this week, and Nintendo was offering two sessions one about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the other about Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The Wonder session was helmed by Game Director Shiro Mouri and Producer Takashi Tezuka.

Prototype level cut from Mario Wonder: pic.twitter.com/MfxTs70HQE — Chris Kohler says PLAY LLAMASOFT! (@kobunheat) March 20, 2024

While there’s no footage of the presentation just yet, lots of people were in attendance and we’ve got a look at what they were showing. The coolest of that being some of the ideas that ultimately went unused for Wonder effects in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Some of them were demonstrated as just drawings from a brainstorming session but others made it to prototype stage.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder concepts and prototype levels: pic.twitter.com/YYRvPDxnQV — Chris Kohler says PLAY LLAMASOFT! (@kobunheat) March 20, 2024

You can also gleam a look at some of the other art styles Nintendo were possibly going for with Wonder, Mario looks like the original promo artwork.

Nintendo said they had over 2000 different ideas for Wonder effects, perhaps we’ll more of them in another game at a later stage.