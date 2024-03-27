F-Zero: Maximum Velocity comes to Switch Online this week

Advertisement

The final previously announced Game Boy Advance game for Nintendo Switch Online now has a release date.

F-Zero: Maximum Velocity will arrive on the service for all Expansion Pack subscribers on March 29th. It was a launch title for the Game Boy Advance when it was released in 2001. When it launches on Nintendo Switch Online, it will be 23 years old and one week old.

This means there are no more Game Boy, Game Boy Color, or Advance games announced for the service.

F-Zero was announced back in Februrary 2023, along with all the other Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games that would come to the service; I guess we might just keep getting surprises like Blast Corps, or we’ll need a Direct to top up some announcements.