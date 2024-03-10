Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD comes to Switch on June 27th

Advertisement

The Luigi’s Mansion 2 port coming to the Switch was announced last year during the September Nintendo Direct, but we weren’t given a release date other than Winter 2024.

Nintendo has locked in a release date for the game, and that’s it for now—just the date. In a surprise presentation dropped on Mario Day, we learned that the game will be out on June 27th, 2024.

We’ll have more on the game when Nintendo shares it sometime before June. It’s available to preorder now from the Nintendo eShop.

Also revealed in this presentation was the release date for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, a new Super Mario Bros. was announced and a more Mario titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online.