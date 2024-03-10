Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door opens up on Switch this May

Advertisement

It was announced during the September Nintendo Direct last year. A remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was revealed without a release date other than 2024. But today, Mario Day, in a surprise presentation, we now have a locked-in release date.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door will be released on May 23rd, 2024. The Mario Day presentation didn’t offer any new information about the game, but we’ve still got a couple of months to learn all about it.

The game is available to preorder now from the Nintendo eShop.

Also revealed in this presentation was the release date for a new Super Mario Bros. movie, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and a more Mario titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online.