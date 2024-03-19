Vookcast #264 – The Race For Lego
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the newly teased Mario Kart Lego and so much more.
They take a look at the recently announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A (that only Ollie’s excited for) and mourn the loss of a classic Australian games studio.
They also play a game of Nintendo 20 Questions, with everything that entails – the good and the silly.
Relevant Stories
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Mario Kart Lego
- Switch emulator smackdown
- Torus Games closing
- The Switch is 7 years old
