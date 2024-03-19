44
Vookcast #264 – The Race For Lego

by Team VooksMarch 19, 2024
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they discuss the newly teased Mario Kart Lego and so much more.

They take a look at the recently announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A (that only Ollie’s excited for) and mourn the loss of a classic Australian games studio. 

They also play a game of Nintendo 20 Questions, with everything that entails – the good and the silly.

