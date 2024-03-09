555
Lego Mario Kart teased for 2025, other new Lego Mario sets coming in August

It’s Mario Day, and that means we finally get a look at what LEGO was teasing about new LEGO Mario sets. They’ve announced in a new 8-minute video at least three new sets for August and a Mario Kart set for 2025.

The LEGO Mario Kart set was just a simple teaser at the end, so we didn’t get a look at it, but it’s a Mario Kart kart, and we know what they look like. It appears it’ll work with the LEGO Super Mario in some way as well.

The other three announced sets are coming sooner, in August this year. The first is Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle ($99.99), which completes the Koopalings in LEGO form. There’s King Boo’s Haunted Mansion ($119.99) which features a bunch of hidden secrets, and finally The Bowser Express Train. It’s inspired by the Bowser train from Super Mario 3D World. All of these will arrive on August 1st, 2024.

For Mario Day LEGO also has discounts on older LEGO Mario Sets, and double points on any LEGO Mario purchases.

