Torus Games effectively closed as layoffs hit iconic Aussie studio
Local Melbourne studio Torus Games has effectively closed with the studio announcing they have laid off eight staff. The news comes via local journalist Jack Ryan on Twitter. According to Ryan, who has spoken to Bill McIntosh, the studio’s founder and owner, it’ll just be him running things for now with no new projects in the works. So, while the business remains, technically, they’re not making anything anymore.
Torus might not have the more current recognition of other local studios. Still, if you played a licensed Wii, Nintendo DS, Game Boy Advance, Game Boy Color or even the Game Boy game in your life, you’ve probably played one of their games – they have more than 140 of them. More recently, they worked on Lego 2K Drive and content for Fortnite. Their first game was a Game Boy tie-in for the original Stargate movie in 1994.
Sad to see another studio go, especially one with a thirty year history.