The Nintendo Switch is 7 years old today
Today is March 3rd, 2024, which means it’s the 7th birthday of the Nintendo Switch. Yes, this day, seven years ago, the Nintendo Switch was unleashed upon the world, and we knew it was good, but no one, not even Nintendo could foresee just how well it would do.
The Nintendo Switch has surprised us with how well it’s done, but for how long it’s been around. There hasn’t been a Nintendo console in some time that’s lasted this long, not at least without a follow-up or successor being announced or already planned. We’re in uncharted terrority in both the console’s success and age.
It would appear that Nintendo will push the Switch well in 2025 now; there are 139.6 million Switch consoles sold as of December 31st, 2023. Can Nintendo reach the Nintendo DS at 154 million? If that’s achievable, then the 155 million of the PlayStation 2 should also be conquerable. It’ll all depend on how the rest of this year goes.
Remember you can see what happened “On This Day” up to 20 years ago using our archive.
Our most read Nintendo Switch reviews
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Undertale
- Bluey: The Video Game
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Untitled Goose Game
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Pokémon Legends Arceus
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
- Pokémon Sword and Shield
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Our most read Nintendo Switch news stories
- Disney brings its Classic Games Collection back with 16-bit ‘The Jungle Book’ and SNES Aladdin
- New NES and SNES Online games will no longer be released monthly
- Talking Overwatch on Nintendo Switch with producer Wes Yanagi
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild themed Jelly Beans added to My Nintendo (April Fools)
- Hands on with the Nintendo 64 Controller for Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo is giving away a Labo-inspired Switch for their Creators Contest
- EB Games has quietly changed their Nintendo Switch OLED trade in deal
- Thumper coming to Australian Switch eShop 18th of May
- Nintendo Switch Firmware 7.0.0 adds new icons, new languages and stability
- Chrome extension allows Aussies to browse and buy Switch eShop titles in a browser