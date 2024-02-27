Pokémon Legends Z-A announced, coming to Switch in 2025

Advertisement

A the very end of a very short, but very long Pokémon Presents overnight was the reveal of Pokémon Legends Z-A.

It’s a brand new game which is set in the Kalos Region. The trailer shows no gameplay but instead shows a “urban redevelopment plan” for Lumiose City. The entire game is set within the city.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will be released simultaneously worldwide on Nintendo Switch in 2025. An exciting new adventure awaits players within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.

The game won’t be released for a while, you’ll be waiting until 2025 for this one, and yes – it’s on the Switch.

Aside from this announced there was a reveal of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. It’s an entirely new way to play Pokémon TCG on your mobile, and a bunch of updates for other Pokémon mobile games. All the videos are included below.