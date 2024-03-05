Switch emulator creators quickly settle with Nintendo, ceasing all operations
The developer of the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu, Tropic Haze, has agreed to pay $2.4m (US dollars) in damages to Nintendo and has shut down all development and operations after Nintendo’s lawsuit just last week.
Last week, Nintendo took legal action against the company, claiming that the emulator facilitated piracy “at a colossal scale,” amongst other things. Tropic Haze has agreed to pay Nintendo damages and a long list of concessions.
Tropic Haze must refrain from “engaging in activities related to offering, marketing, distributing, or trafficking in Yuzu emulator or any similar software that circumvents Nintendo’s technical protection measures.” It must also delete all copies of Yuzu and hand any circumvention physical tools it has, including modified hardware, to Nintendo. It will also have to give Nintendo the domain name associated with the emulator.
Caught up in this is also the Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra which was made by the same developer. Although not part of the lawsuit, it has been disappeared from the internet as well.