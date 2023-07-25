0

Vookcast #254 – Gex Is Back, In Pog Form

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 25, 2023
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about a bunch of new old games coming to the Switch, including Gex, Jurassic Park, and Tomba.

They also get very distracted and veer wildly off-topic, as every good episode of the Vookcast does, and talk about EA Sports FC finally breaking the FIFA Switch curse.

Relevant stories:

Socials

Ollie:  @chocobalt on Twitter 
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

