Vookcast #254 – Gex Is Back, In Pog Form

Advertisement

In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about a bunch of new old games coming to the Switch, including Gex, Jurassic Park, and Tomba.

They also get very distracted and veer wildly off-topic, as every good episode of the Vookcast does, and talk about EA Sports FC finally breaking the FIFA Switch curse.

Relevant stories:

Socials

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter

Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter

Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter

Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon



Find Vooks on social media