Vookcast #254 – Gex Is Back, In Pog Form
Advertisement
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about a bunch of new old games coming to the Switch, including Gex, Jurassic Park, and Tomba.
They also get very distracted and veer wildly off-topic, as every good episode of the Vookcast does, and talk about EA Sports FC finally breaking the FIFA Switch curse.
Relevant stories:
Socials
Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon
Find Vooks on social media
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments