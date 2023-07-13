The legacy is broken as EA Sports FC 24 is coming to Switch

Advertisement

Electronic Arts have for years now, recycled the same soccer game on Switch, FIFA 19 was the last time that fans on the portable platform got a full and original release. Since then the game was released as the legacy edition, same basic game but slightly updated roster and graphics package for the menus. With the FIFA licence deal now expired, EA have had to create their own new game, which is why we have EA Sports FC and it seems that Switch owners are getting treated right this time.

EA Sports FC 24 on Switch is powered by the Frostbite engine, the same engine that powers the other platforms and while the more powerful consoles get HypermotionV, Switch owners will get PlayStyles optomised by Opta, same idea but less in-depth.

What that means is that using real-world data, the PlayStyles system will dimensionalise athletes, going beyond overall ratings to bring to life the on-pitch abilities that make players special. Each PlayStyle affects gameplay, giving players unique capabilities you’ll see and feel that make their way of playing more authentic.

In addition to the standards like Create a Player, the Manager Career is also being included, for those players who like to manager rather than play. Ultimate Team is also back, but this time will include the line up of women players, like Sam Kerr.

Finally Volta is being added to the Switch, the first time since it was added to the other versions back in 2019. This is a street level version of soccer, the kind that kids and adults all over the world will do in small locations.

The only downside is that cross-play is not being supported on Switch, but hey you can share a Joy-con and play with a friend. Pre-orders for the game can be made now and it will release on September 29th.