Pokémon Sleep open beta now available in Australia for Android

Good morning! If you’re an Android phone user, tonight could be the first night you help power up Snorlax and track your sleep using Pok√©mon Sleep. An open beta for the game will begin today and will run until July 13th at 10am AEST, and you won’t need the Pokemon Go Plus+ tracker either. You can just use your phone.

The app went up for preorder on Google Play last week, so if you want a sneak peak check it out here. For more details on Pokémon Sleep check out our story here.

Hopefully it actually goes live before we all head to bed…