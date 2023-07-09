1566
0

Pokémon Sleep open beta now available in Australia for Android

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 10, 2023
Advertisement

Good morning! If you’re an Android phone user, tonight could be the first night you help power up Snorlax and track your sleep using Pokémon Sleep. An open beta for the game will begin today and will run until July 13th at 10am AEST, and you won’t need the Pokemon Go Plus+ tracker either. You can just use your phone.

The app went up for preorder on Google Play last week, so if you want a sneak peak check it out here. For more details on Pokémon Sleep check out our story here.

Hopefully it actually goes live before we all head to bed…

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
50%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Mobile
Tags
Pokémon Sleep
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment