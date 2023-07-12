Gex is back, Gex Trilogy coming to modern consoles thanks to Limited Run Games

We’ll have more on the Gex Trilogy as it comes to light.

All we got was a teaser so far, but there is a ‘golden’ trailer included below. The original game never came to Nintendo systems, but the two sequels did and there was also a Game Boy Colour version as well. The whole series was done all before the turn of the century.

Today in, games I never thought I would write about again – the Gex Trilogy is making a comeback. Limited Run Games has announced that it is bringing back Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko to modern systems in the future.

