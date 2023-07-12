Limited Run Games announce Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Advertisement

Limited Run Games has announced a new collection of Jurassic Park games. This collection will be made both physically (of course) as well as digitally.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection features the Gameboy, NES and Super NES games Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues. Like most LRG releases you’ll be able buy a standard physical release but there’s also a few other variations. There’s also Retro Editions which include the game on an actual Game Boy, NES and Super NES cartridge, all of which light up like Amber.

Keep in mind the pricing below is in USD, and doesn’t include shipping. Preorders will open on September 1st. When it releases we don’t know at the time of writing.

Standard Edition (Switch, PS4 & Xbox One) | $29.99:

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Classic Edition (Switch, PS4 & Xbox One) | $64.99:

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

SteelBook®

Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

Prehistoric Edition (Switch, PS4 & Xbox One) | $174.99:

Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

SteelBook®

Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

Replica of Dr. Alan Grant’s ID card inspired by the Jurassic Park game

Physical CD soundtrack featuring original music from the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Mini replicas of original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a custom display frame

Packaging inspired by the classic Jurassic Park toys

About the Retro Editions:

Standard Editions (NES, Game Boy & SNES) | $49.99 – $64.99:

Physical copy of either Jurassic Park or Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues on an amber retro cartridge

Replica of the original game manual

Collector’s Editions (NES, Game Boy & SNES) | $99.99: