Limited Run Games announce Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 13, 2023
Limited Run Games has announced a new collection of Jurassic Park games. This collection will be made both physically (of course) as well as digitally.

The Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection features the Gameboy, NES and Super NES games Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues. Like most LRG releases you’ll be able buy a standard physical release but there’s also a few other variations. There’s also Retro Editions which include the game on an actual Game Boy, NES and Super NES cartridge, all of which light up like Amber.

Keep in mind the pricing below is in USD, and doesn’t include shipping. Preorders will open on September 1st. When it releases we don’t know at the time of writing.

Standard Edition (Switch, PS4 & Xbox One) | $29.99:

  • Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

Classic Edition (Switch, PS4 & Xbox One) | $64.99:

  • Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
  • SteelBook®
  • Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case

Prehistoric Edition (Switch, PS4 & Xbox One) | $174.99:

  • Physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
  • SteelBook®
  • Packaging inspired by the original Jurassic Park VHS case
  • Replica of Dr. Alan Grant’s ID card inspired by the Jurassic Park game
  • Physical CD soundtrack featuring original music from the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
  • Mini replicas of original Jurassic Park NES, Game Boy and SNES game cartridges in a custom display frame
  • Packaging inspired by the classic Jurassic Park toys

About the Retro Editions:

Standard Editions (NES, Game Boy & SNES) | $49.99 – $64.99:

  • Physical copy of either Jurassic Park or Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues on an amber retro cartridge
  • Replica of the original game manual

Collector’s Editions (NES, Game Boy & SNES) | $99.99:

  • Physical copy of either Jurassic Park or Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues on an amber light-up retro cartridge
  • Numbered foil stamped slipcover
  • Replica of the original game manual
  • Double-sided poster inspired by the classic Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection

