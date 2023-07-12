PlayStation cult favourite Tomba! coming to Switch

Advertisement

What a morning for fans of IP from the 1990s. First Gex, then Jurassic Park and now PlayStation classic Tomba! is coming to the Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 and PC.

Limited Run Games are bringing the game back to life with original designer Tokuro Fujiwara. It’ll be running on the companies Carbon Engine so expect some quality of life improvement too. There’s also a whole brand new soundtrack from Fujita Harumi who also did the original game.

No release date was given yet, but it is coming both physically and digitally as well.