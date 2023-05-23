119
Vookcast #250 – Tears of the Pac-Men

by Team VooksMay 23, 2023
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about the death of Pac-Man 99, what it means for the future of Nintendo Switch Online, a surprising Mortal Kombat reboot, and Hollow Knight Silksong, which doesn’t exist.

They also discuss their time with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the wacky adventures they’ve gotten up to in-game.

Thanks to all our Patrons for making the website, and the podcast happen.

Relevant stories:

Social info:

Ollie:  @chocobalt on Twitter
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

