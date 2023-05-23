Vookcast #250 – Tears of the Pac-Men
In this episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Angelo, Michael, and Luke as they chat about the death of Pac-Man 99, what it means for the future of Nintendo Switch Online, a surprising Mortal Kombat reboot, and Hollow Knight Silksong, which doesn’t exist.
They also discuss their time with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the wacky adventures they’ve gotten up to in-game.
Relevant stories:
- Super Mario Advance
- Pac-Man 99
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Game Freak’s New IP
- Hollow Knight Silksong
- Some game called Zelda
