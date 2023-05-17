204
PAC-MAN 99’s online modes shutting down on October 8th

by Daniel VuckovicMay 17, 2023
Another “battle royale” bites the dust as Nintendo has announced that Pac-Man 99’s online modes be turned off on October 8th, 2023.

You’ll still be able to play the game against the CPU and play the other score attack modes but the reason it exists will stop being playable. The DLC that was sold for the game will continue to work as well.

Pac-Man 99 is a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber game, hopefully, something gets announced to replace it in the package soon.

