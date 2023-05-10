Game Freak working with Private Division to create a brand new IP, Project Bloom
Sometimes Pokemon developer Game Freak make games other than Pokemon, and now they’re teaming up with publishers Private Division to create something entirely new.
Project Bloom is a new game from Game Freak, an action-adventure game that is most likely years away. So far, only a single piece of artwork from the title has been revealed.
We’re thrilled to announce we're partnering with Game Freak on an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed #ProjectBloom.— Private Division (@PrivateDivision) May 9, 2023
We can't reveal too much yet… But for now, we're excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game: pic.twitter.com/LarOpBXdsy
Kota Furushima, the Director at Game Freak had the following to say about the game.
We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work. From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.
The game will launch sometime in between 2025 and 2026.