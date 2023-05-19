435
Three Super Mario Advance titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online on May 26th

by Daniel VuckovicMay 19, 2023
Nintendo has announced three more Game Boy Advance games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next week.

They are Super Mario Advance (aka Super Mario Bros. 2), Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3. All of these Game Boy Advance games feature improvements and changes from their original releases – although the voices in them are certainly divisive.

The games will be available next week from May 26th.

