Mortal Kombat 1 is Kombat rebooted, coming to Switch on September 19

The next Mortal Kombat game has been announced, and they’re winding back the clock with the game to be called Mortal Kombat 1. It looks like it will be a complete reboot of the series, and after all the time-traveling shenanigans of the last game Mortal Kombat 11, it makes sense.

The game will feature a new fighting system, a brand new single-player story mode with “reimagined” characters, and Kameo Fighters. These are different, non-playable fighters who assist during fights.

The real shock is that the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch, “next-gen” consoles, and the PC only. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are on the outer. Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive are developing the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out on September 19th, the Switch will have a standard edition and Premium Edition available. The other consoles also have a Kollector’s Edition with a Liu Kang sculpture, art prints, a steel case and a bunch of in-game items and kurrency.

Yep, the trailer really takes that gore up a notch too.