Hollow Knight: Silksong has gotten quite big, so the game needs a little more time

Hollow Knight released to well deserved acclaim and when its expansion was confirmed to becoming, people were quite excited for it. In early 2019 news came that it would not be an expansion for the game, but rather a fully expanded sequel, and while news across 2019 was consistent, silence soon came over the development.

The last time we saw anything on the game was back during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, where Xbox promised all the games contained within, would be released within 12 months. Now however it seems that the team need a little more time, as the game has gotten quite big.

Released via Twitter, the PR guy for Team Cherry, Matthew Griffin delivered the news.

Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.



We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We're excited by how the game is shaping up, and it's gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.



While the delay is not ideal, in the end it will mean a much better game and that is news we can all get behind. The game itself does exist and we got to play it at PAX Australia 2019, you can read all about that here, but given the years between, we can’t wait to discover just how much has been changed and added.