Everything from the massive September 2023 Nintendo Direct

Like every year, the Nintendo Direct slotted into September, and we got a look at a bunch of games releasing today, in a couple of months and into the early months of 2024 as well.

There were still some surprises, and we’re getting a remake of the GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door after long last. The untitled Princess Peach game now has a name – and a release date. Princess Peach: Showtime! will drop in March 2024, and it’s looking spectacular. F-Zero 99 dropped on the eShop for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and we’re getting a remake of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, we learned who will be the final racers added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe; the Sora amiibo finally got dated. So did the Splatoon 3 DLC, and two DS and Wii adventure titles also made a re-appearance.

There was much more than that, including new footage of Nintendo games out this year and third-parties, indies and more. We’ve got everything listed below ordered by how they appeared in the Direct.

What did you think of the Direct? Let us know in the comments?

Splatoon 3 – Side Order (Autumn 2024)

Mario Vs Donkey Kong (February 16th, 2024)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18th, 2024)

Horizon Chase 2 – Out Now

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle (November 14th, 2023)

Spy X Anna: Operation Memories (2024)

Super Mario RPG (November 17th, 2023)

Another Code: Recollection (January 19th, 2024)

Princess Peach: Showtime! (March 22nd, 2024)

SaGa Emerald Beyond (2024)

Tomb Raider 1-2-3 Remastered (Feb 14, 2024)

Detective Pikachu Returns (October 6th)

Trombone Champ (Today)

Battle Crush (Autumn 2024)

Wartales (Today)

Contra: Operation Galuga (Early 2024)

Unicorn Overlord (March 8, 2024)

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Winter 2024)

F-Zero 99 (Out Now)

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story (2024)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (November 1, 2023)

WarioWare Move It! (November 3rd, 2023)

Eiyuden Chronicles Hundred Heroes (April 23, 2024)

Eastward: Octopia (Holiday 2023)

Wargroove 2 (November 3rd, 2023)

Dave the Diver (October 26th, 2023)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 (Holiday 2023)

Among Us Update (October, 2023)

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (2024)