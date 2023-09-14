Everything from the massive September 2023 Nintendo Direct
Like every year, the Nintendo Direct slotted into September, and we got a look at a bunch of games releasing today, in a couple of months and into the early months of 2024 as well.
There were still some surprises, and we’re getting a remake of the GameCube classic Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door after long last. The untitled Princess Peach game now has a name – and a release date. Princess Peach: Showtime! will drop in March 2024, and it’s looking spectacular. F-Zero 99 dropped on the eShop for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and we’re getting a remake of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, we learned who will be the final racers added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe; the Sora amiibo finally got dated. So did the Splatoon 3 DLC, and two DS and Wii adventure titles also made a re-appearance.
There was much more than that, including new footage of Nintendo games out this year and third-parties, indies and more. We’ve got everything listed below ordered by how they appeared in the Direct.
