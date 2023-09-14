84
Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC set for 2024

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 15, 2023
The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass is second its second wave of DLC, Side Order in 2024. It’ll land sometime in Autumn 2024. We got a new look a the DLC in the latest Nintendo Direct and a bit more about how it’ll work.

Side Order is designed to be played again and again say Nintendo.

Challenge your slick skills in this new single-player campaign. Introducing the Spire of Order, where you’ll strengthen your character’s abilities as you ascend the Spire’s floors again and again. 

See that’s where they said it.

