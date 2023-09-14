Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC set for 2024
Advertisement
The Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass is second its second wave of DLC, Side Order in 2024. It’ll land sometime in Autumn 2024. We got a new look a the DLC in the latest Nintendo Direct and a bit more about how it’ll work.
Side Order is designed to be played again and again say Nintendo.
Challenge your slick skills in this new single-player campaign. Introducing the Spire of Order, where you’ll strengthen your character’s abilities as you ascend the Spire’s floors again and again.
See that’s where they said it.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
100%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments