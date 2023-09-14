369
0

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake coming to Switch in 2024

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 15, 2023
Advertisement

They did it, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. The GameCube favourite has long been requested to be remade or even re-released.

Aside from the vague 2024 date, we only got a few minutes of footage – which is below.

The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics. Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024. 

What's your reaction?
Awesome
75%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
25%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Nintendo Direct September 2023
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment