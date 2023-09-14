Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake coming to Switch in 2024
They did it, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is coming to the Nintendo Switch next year. The GameCube favourite has long been requested to be remade or even re-released.
Aside from the vague 2024 date, we only got a few minutes of footage – which is below.
The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics. Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024.
