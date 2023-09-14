Another Code: Recollection coming to Switch in 2024
Advertisement
During this morning’s Nintendo Direct, a new collection of the two Another Code (Trace Memory) games were announced for the Nintendo Switch.
The original two games are being remade for the console and bundled together. Another Code: Two Memories was originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2005, the Wii game was Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories released in 2009. It was never released in North America.
Another Code: Recollection is out on January 19th, 2024.
Experience the complete Another Code story, fully enhanced for #NintendoSwitch. Another Code: Recollection is coming 19/01/2024! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/wf56AGBnZE— Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 14, 2023
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments