F-Zero 99 coming to Nintendo Switch Online later today

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 14, 2023
Nintendo has announced F-Zero 99, a free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that’s available later today. Based on the SNES original (and playable with the SNES controller), you’ll be throw into an F-Zero track with 99 other players until only one survives.

