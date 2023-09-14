F-Zero 99 coming to Nintendo Switch Online later today
Nintendo has announced F-Zero 99, a free game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that’s available later today. Based on the SNES original (and playable with the SNES controller), you’ll be throw into an F-Zero track with 99 other players until only one survives.
Race on classic courses with machines from the original #SuperNES game, and outrace 98 opponents in #FZERO99, coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitchOnline shortly after today’s #NintendoDirect! pic.twitter.com/S0R6tm3WU1— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 14, 2023
