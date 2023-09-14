Sora amiibo to release in 2024, Ganondorf, Zelda and more dated too

Advertisement

We finally got the release date for the long awaited Sora amiibo, as well as release dates for some other undated amiibo during last night’s Nintendo Direct.

Sora will finally complete the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo family, “Everyone is here”. It’ll be released in 2024, our recommendation is to preorder that one as soon as you can from as many stores as possible. It’s going to be a hot commodity.

Speaking of hot, the Ganondorf and Zelda amiibo for Tears of the Kingdom were also date and they will release on November 3rd. Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also got dated and they will be releasing on January 19th 2024.

Here’s a look at them.