Princess Peach: Showtime! debuts on Switch in March 2024

Advertisement

The previously untitled Princess Peach game now has a name. During the Nintendo Direct we got to see more footage of Princess Peach: Showtime!, and it’s releasing on March 22nd 2024.

Transform into a swordfighter, a pastry chef, a kung fu master, a detective and much more when Princess Peach: Showtime! makes its debut on #NintendoSwitch 22/03/2024. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/Nj9MRqKE9q — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) September 14, 2023

This post updates