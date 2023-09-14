The original Mario Vs. Donkey Kong is being remade for Nintendo Switch

Advertisement

Nintendo has announced that the original Game Boy Advance version of Mario Vs. Donkey is being remade for the Nintendo Switch.

The toys are back in town! Recover the stolen Mini-Marios in this Game Boy Advance classic updated for #NintendoSwitch. Mario vs. Donkey Kong launches 16/02/2024! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/Hkt6c0Q73P — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 14, 2023

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong will be released on February 16th 2024.