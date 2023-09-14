0

The original Mario Vs. Donkey Kong is being remade for Nintendo Switch

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 14, 2023
Nintendo has announced that the original Game Boy Advance version of Mario Vs. Donkey is being remade for the Nintendo Switch.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong will be released on February 16th 2024.

