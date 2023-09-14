Pauline, Peachette, Diddy and Funky Kong are the final Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass racers

Advertisement

Nintendo has revealed some of the courses and characters coming in final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass which is releasing “this holiday.

The final characters are Pauline, Peachette, Diddy Kong and Funky Kong. They also showed one track, Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii.

We’ll no doubt see the rest of the tracks before the release. In Japan the game is also getting a version with the DLC included – we’re not sure if that’s coming here just yet.