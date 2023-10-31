Boo! It’s Vookcast episode 259, aka Spookcast 2023
In this special Halloween episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they chat about their biggest gaming fears, the newest voice on Nintendo’s block, and the spookiest thing of all: corporate consolidation.
They wrap things up, of course, with a terrifying round of Nintendo 20 Questions.
Relevant stories
- Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard
- New Mario voice actor
- New Mario Bros movie release, 1993 version
- Pac-Man
- Lego Animal Crossing
