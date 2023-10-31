106
0

Boo! It’s Vookcast episode 259, aka Spookcast 2023

by Team VooksOctober 31, 2023
Advertisement

In this special Halloween episode of the Vookcast, Ollie is joined by Michael, Angelo, and Luke as they chat about their biggest gaming fears, the newest voice on Nintendo’s block, and the spookiest thing of all: corporate consolidation.

They wrap things up, of course, with a terrifying round of Nintendo 20 Questions.

Enter the competition here.

Relevant stories

Socials

Support the show

Ollie: @chocobalt on Twitter 
Luke: @renderman7 on Twitter
Angelo: @manjell0 on Twitter
Michael: @subelement@aus.social on Mastodon

Find Vooks on social media

What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
Vookcast
About The Author
Team Vooks
When more than one of the Vooks team writes something together we use this account to publish it. No mere single account can hold us all.

You must log in to post a comment