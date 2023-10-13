Microsoft completes Activision Blizzard acquisition, everything’s coming up Xbox

Advertisement

It’s been a long time in the making, but Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is now come to a close with the companies announcing a completed merger today. The final step, regulatory approval from the UK Government’s Competition and Markets Authority was cleared earlier in the week.

This means Call of Duty, Diablo, Warcraft, Starcraft, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and Candy Crush are now part of the Microsoft family. The company has already announced game’s from those franchises will be making their way to Game Pass in the near future.

It also means that Call of Duty will be headed to Nintendo consoles in the future (and continue to be on PlayStation) for the next 10 years – after that, who knows.

They made a trailer for it too, if you really want to watch it.