Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs coming in 2024
Pac-Man 99 only just shut down a couple of hours ago, it’s still warm and Bandai Namco have already dropped a new Pac-Man battle royale announcement.
Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs puts you in the role of a Pac-Man as you battle it out in a series of interconnected mazes to be last remaining player. You’ll use typical Pac-Man items like Power Pellets to chomp through Ghosts and other players – there are 64 players in total.
It’s due to launch on the Nintendo Switch and everything else in early 2024.
